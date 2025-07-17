BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5%

BLK stock opened at $1,082.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,112.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,006.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.