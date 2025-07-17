Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 11.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 73,628,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 85,505,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -858.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

