Best Oil Stocks To Consider – July 16th

Chevron, Procter & Gamble, and Caterpillar are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, transportation or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially profit from changes in global oil prices. Their performance often correlates with factors such as supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.05. 4,244,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,188. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. 3,253,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,265. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.12. 1,183,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,238. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

