Best Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies that have a proven track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. They typically dominate their industries, enjoy high credit ratings and exhibit lower volatility than smaller or less mature firms, making them a core holding for many conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 226,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,824. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of 185.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61.

