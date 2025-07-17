Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – July 15th

Mullen Automotive, American Battery Technology, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture and sell battery cells, energy storage systems and related materials. They include firms working on lithium-ion, solid-state and other advanced chemistries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid-scale storage. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for energy storage and the global shift toward electrification and renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 134,581,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,940. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $132,000,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82,537.09.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 2,873,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,711. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 618,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

