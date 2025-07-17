Bank of America Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $336.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $337.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group cut their price target on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.35.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $246.33 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.63. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the sale, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.