Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.40 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

