Bailard Inc. Has $14.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $299.02 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

