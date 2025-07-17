Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.04% of Avery Dennison worth $144,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AVY opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

