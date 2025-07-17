AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $201.95 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

