Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 15,483 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.36 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.