Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth $12,975,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

