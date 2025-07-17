Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,090 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.