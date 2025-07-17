Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,465 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

