Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $707.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.03. The company has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

