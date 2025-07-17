Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $309.29. The company has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

