Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.22 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.90. The company has a market capitalization of $355.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

