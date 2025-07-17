AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AppFolio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $245.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.55. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.