Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TRI stock opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.