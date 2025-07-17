Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ECL opened at $267.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $274.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

