Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.36.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

