Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 4.6%

OMC stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.