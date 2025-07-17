Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

