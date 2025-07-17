Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.