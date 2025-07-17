Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.