Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $418.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day moving average is $462.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.44 and a 1 year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

