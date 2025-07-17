Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. 225,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andean Precious Metals
Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 7.5%
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Felipe Carlos Canales Tijerina sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00. Company insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.