Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. 225,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 7.5%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

In other news, Director Felipe Carlos Canales Tijerina sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00. Company insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.