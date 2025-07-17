Analyzing SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) and Its Competitors

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SMA Solar Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMA Solar Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 SMA Solar Technology Competitors 471 1376 2124 52 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 28.62%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A -9.23 SMA Solar Technology Competitors $1.31 billion -$161.22 million 2.58

SMA Solar Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SMA Solar Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Summary

SMA Solar Technology competitors beat SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

