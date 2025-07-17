Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $38.08

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 2.3%

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

