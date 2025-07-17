Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AEM Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$163.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$99.05 and a 12-month high of C$175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$3,379,960.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total value of C$839,852.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,632 shares of company stock worth $7,657,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

