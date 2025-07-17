Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Amphenol by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.