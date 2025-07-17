American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 482,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $718,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.