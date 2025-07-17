American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10,110.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

