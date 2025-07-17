Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 691 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $300.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.79 and its 200 day moving average is $303.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.65 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

