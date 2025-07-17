Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.37.

Oracle Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $241.25 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $244.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

