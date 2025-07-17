Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.63 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 555,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 235,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$986.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Moraca acquired 3,800 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,716.00. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

