Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE ACI opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 price objective on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

