AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $8.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MITT opened at $7.76 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.55.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.38%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

