Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

AEVA opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,514,808 shares in the company, valued at $55,182,485.60. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,046,669 shares in the company, valued at $126,332,703.30. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,164 shares of company stock worth $17,337,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

