A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) Head-To-Head Review

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.



Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and A-Mark Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 0.32% 8.04% 2.73%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jade Art Group and A-Mark Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 A-Mark Precious Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.73%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and A-Mark Precious Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals $9.70 billion 0.06 $68.55 million $1.48 15.20

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Jade Art Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group



Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About A-Mark Precious Metals



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products primarily through its websites. It operates various company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. It serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

