93,664 Shares in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Towne Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Towne Bank Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80. Towne Bank has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Towne Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

