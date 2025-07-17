7,560 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

