36,367 Shares in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

