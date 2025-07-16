Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

