William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

