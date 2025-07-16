What is Wedbush’s Estimate for BCRX FY2025 Earnings?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

