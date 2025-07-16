West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 679.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDS. Macquarie lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Woodside Energy Group

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.