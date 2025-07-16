Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.3%

WFC stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

