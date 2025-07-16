Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.3%
WFC stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
