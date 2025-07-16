Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of NBIX FY2025 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,714,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

