Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

